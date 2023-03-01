Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns

Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kawasho Foods has recalled some of its canned shrimp over health concerns.

The company reported there is a possibility that its Geisha medium shrimp product is under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the canned shrimp was reportedly sold at multiple retailers that include Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

The shrimp is packaged in 4-ounce cans and the recall includes those with UPC code 071140003909 from lot No. LGC12W12E22 with a best-by date of May 12, 2026.

The company says consumers should not use the product, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Consumers who bought the canned shrimp are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Jack Holder was a highly decorated World War II veteran.
Pearl Harbor survivor Jack Holder dies in Arizona at age 101
Electronic Arts
Massive layoffs reported at EA on LSU campus
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022....
Troops who refused COVID vaccine still may face discipline
Numerous people employed as testers for Electronic Arts, located on the LSU campus in Baton...
Massive layoffs reported at EA on LSU campus