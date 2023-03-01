Advocates discuss resources available for families raising kids that are victims of crime, violence

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A child is left without a mother after a deadly shooting in Baton Rouge.

According to BRPD, 17-year-old Nykobia Keller was shot and killed on Saturday, Feb. 25. Investigators say the shooting happened just after 10:30 p.m. on North I-110 near the Hollywood Street exit in Baton Rouge.

Keller was shot while driving a vehicle and died at the scene.

“My feelings as her aunt she was a loving and caring young woman and loved being a mom. Fun loving and the laugh of every party,” said Mary Roberson, Keller’s aunt.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said evidence at this time reveals the shooting was a targeted incident and not random.

Keller’s family is now left raising this young child.

“I want justice for her cause they didn’t have to do my baby like that. She was 17 with a four-year-old son,” Roberson said.

Anti-crime advocates say a lot of kids are growing up with their parents amid ongoing violence happening in and around Baton Rouge.

Kathy Coleman, from the group Grandparents Raising Grandchildren, says they offer services and support to families that endure similar situations.

“These children, the babies are now suffering. It’s not just the people getting injured or losing their lives, we’re dealing with innocent children whose lives are changed forever,” Coleman said.

GRG offers mental, emotional, and financial services to families, mainly grandparents, who decide to raise their grandbabies.

However, Coleman says the help is available to others too. She says all you have to do is pick up the phone and call.

“We don’t claim to have all the answers, but we have a heart, and we will make sure we see people through,” Coleman said.

GRG will host a legal workshop on March 10 at the Goodwood Library at 2 p.m. Attorneys will be on hand to answer legal questions for grandparents or caregivers dealing with issues relating to raising children not their own.

For more information, click here. You can also call at 225.810.3555.

