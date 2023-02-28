Woman accused of selling meth from ice cream truck

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The owner of an ice cream truck was arrested and accused of selling meth from the truck, according to Slidell police.

Police say narcotics detectives saw a blue ice cream truck with an expired license plate and no brake lights just after 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 27 on Old Spanish Trail in Slidell.

Detectives say previous information led them to believe the owner was using and selling meth from the truck, which has been out of commission for several months.

Police pulled over the truck and found melted ice cream in the freezer, meth, and other drug paraphernalia.

Tamisha Morin, 42, was arrested for possession of narcotics, an outstanding warrant, and traffic violations.

The owner of "Tami's Ice Cream" truck in Slidell was arrested after detectives found meth on the truck during a traffic stop. (Slidell Police)

“Tami’s Ice Cream & Sweet Treats” truck was impounded. Morin was transported to the Slidell City Jail.

Detectives say they also found two small puppies inside the truck, which were turned over to Slidell Animal Control.

Two small puppies were turned over to Slidell Animal Control after the owner of an ice cream truck was arrested for possession of meth. (Slidell Police)

Police say they do not believe any children were exposed to meth.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.