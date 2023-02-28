Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

WBRSO: Stolen horses recovered by detectives

Horses
Horses(West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered two stolen horses on Monday, Feb. 27.

The horses were stolen from the Brusly area on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 26, according to investigators.

Hours after the horses were taken, they were found in the yard of a home on Duke Street in Baton Rouge, detectives said.

WBRSO said both stolen horses were returned to their owner unharmed.

Authorities said that during the investigation, another horse and stolen property from Ascension Parish were also located.

One juvenile was detained, according to WBRSO.

More arrests are expected, authorities said. They added that the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.
Georgia family speaks out after father goes missing in BR
Thousands of cars travel back and forth daily on LA 1, but it is the concern for pedestrians...
Safety concerns along LA 1 continue to be raised
There are things a person can do to benefit his or her metabolic health.
SMART LIVING: Simple ways to boost your metabolism
A new training facility for athletes being built along Burbank Drive in Baton Rouge is now on...
I-TEAM: Training facility passed prior inspections before collapse