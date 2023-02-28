WBRSO: Stolen horses recovered by detectives

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said detectives recovered two stolen horses on Monday, Feb. 27.

The horses were stolen from the Brusly area on the evening of Sunday, Feb. 26, according to investigators.

Hours after the horses were taken, they were found in the yard of a home on Duke Street in Baton Rouge, detectives said.

WBRSO said both stolen horses were returned to their owner unharmed.

Authorities said that during the investigation, another horse and stolen property from Ascension Parish were also located.

One juvenile was detained, according to WBRSO.

More arrests are expected, authorities said. They added that the investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.