Threat to Southeastern’s network being investigated by La. officials

Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM CST
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating a potential cyber threat that led to a Louisiana college’s network being temporarily taken offline.

Troopers said they are coordinating with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security in regard to the incident at Southeastern Louisiana University.

University officials confirmed Monday, Feb. 28, there was a recent potential incident within their network. Officials said they took the network offline as a preventative measure shortly after learning about it and reported it to the state police.

According to President of UL Systems Jim Henderson, Southeastern Louisiana University is the only UL System university impacted.

Henderson said this is a prime example of why it’s so important for universities to exercise “digital hygiene.”

LSP forensics is evaluating if any data was comprised and will have an answer once the investigation is finished, he explained.

No other details have been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.

As of Tuesday, Feb. 28, officials are still reportedly working to restore all systems at Southeastern Louisiana University. They have been experiencing outages since Friday, faculty members said.

Louisiana State University has also been experiencing internet and connectivity issues on Monday, Feb. 28, but no connection between the two incidents has been made.

