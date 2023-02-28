Spring-like weather continues with strong storms possible later this week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A weak cold front that moved into the area on Monday will dissipate today, leaving no noticeable change in temperatures for most of us. Look for partly cloudy skies today, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

A light shower can’t be ruled out, primarily south of I-10, but most should stay dry.

Very Warm Through Thursday

The unusual late-February warmth will continue into the first days of March (Wed-Thu). Morning starts in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees will give way to highs in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll be close to a record high on Wednesday but should stay well shy of the 93° record on Thursday. Only slim rain chances are posted for both days.

Strong Storms Possible Late This Week

A somewhat stronger cold front is expected to arrive in the area by early Friday. Scattered to numerous showers and t-storms are expected in the early morning hours of Friday along the front.

Some storms could be strong to severe, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk of severe weather for the majority of our area. The latest outlook shifted the Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk a touch northward.

Heavy rain does not appear to be much of a threat due to the quick movement of that next system. In fact, the Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rain amounts to average less than 0.25″ across most of our area.

Finally Cooler This Weekend

Temperatures will finally return to near-normal levels in the wake of Friday’s front. Highs will top out in the low to mid 70s from Friday through the weekend, with lows dipping into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday. No rainfall is expected through the weekend.

