REPORT: John Jancek expected to be next LSU special teams coordinator

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly is expected to move John Jancek from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports.

College football insider Bruce Feldman was the first to report it and attributed the information to a source.

Jancek replaces Brian Polian, who was moved to an off-the-field role within the program, university officials announced earlier in February.

RELATED: LSU special teams coach Brian Polian moves to off-the-field role

Jancek joined the Tigers in January 2022 in an off-the-field role.

