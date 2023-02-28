REPORT: John Jancek expected to be next LSU special teams coordinator

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Brian Kelly is expected to move John Jancek from defensive analyst to special teams coordinator, according to multiple reports.

College football insider Bruce Feldman was the first to report it and attributed the information to a source.

SOURCE: John Jancek is expected to become LSU's special teams coordinator and OLBs coach. The 54-year-old Jancek, who had been working as an analyst at LSU, previously has also coached at UGA, Tennessee, Cincinnati, among other places. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) February 28, 2023

Jancek replaces Brian Polian, who was moved to an off-the-field role within the program, university officials announced earlier in February.

Jancek joined the Tigers in January 2022 in an off-the-field role.

