Man arrested in connection with weekend shooting, deputies say

(Storyblocks)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man in connection with a shooting on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Deputies said Kevin Carter, 55, of Napoleonville, has been charged with attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.

The shooting happened on Philosopher Street, APSO said.

According to deputies, the victim left the shooting scene before first responders could arrive but was found nearby. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Arrest warrants for Carter were secured on Monday, Feb. 27, deputies said. They added that a bond hearing for Carter is pending.

