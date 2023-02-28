Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU head coach Jay Johnson shares thoughts on new pitch clock

College Baseball Pitch Clock
College Baseball Pitch Clock(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - College baseball pitchers now have 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when at least one person is on base.

College baseball pitchers now have 15 seconds between pitches when the bases are empty and 20 seconds when at least one person is on base.

“It’s been minimal impact in terms of us, like we haven’t ... you know, I think we had one strike called the first inning of the first game, and then, other than that, we haven’t had a violation,” said LSU head coach Jay Johnson.

He added he thinks it has sped up his players when in the box to bat and that it sometimes puts a detriment to what they’re trying to do offensively.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
Jay Johnson shares thoughts on new pitch clock
LSU Baseball Communications Director Bill Franques
JACQUES TALK: Bill Franques
The No. 1 LSU baseball team is staying in Texas for a couple of extra days after playing in the...
No. 1 LSU makes final preps for Texas
LSU Tigers
No. 1 LSU makes final preps for Texas