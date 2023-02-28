Deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Denham Springs

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of what’s believed to be a murder-suicide around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

According to LPSO, the scene is at The Crossing Apartments on Buddy Ellis Road off of Juban Road.

“While we are still in the early stages of this case, we can tell you that, according to witnesses, we believe we are working on a domestic-related murder-suicide at this hour,” Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.