JACQUES TALK: Bill Franques

By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bill Franques has served as the communications director for LSU baseball since 1989. He is also the Alex Box Stadium public address announcer and color analyst on LSU Sports Radio Network broadcasts of baseball away games.

Franques is the producer and co-host of LSU Tiger Tracks, a weekly television program featuring LSU sports personalities, and he works as the host of LSU Sixty, a weekly radio program during football season that features interviews with coaches and administrators.

He also serves as managing editor of LSU’s football, men’s basketball, and baseball game programs.

