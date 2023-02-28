Gonzales multi-development in the works

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - New multi-use hub centered in Gonzales to offer housing, retail, food, and more.

More than 100 acres, in the heart of Gonzales, will be transformed into a hub for housing, retail, food, and entertainment.

“We want Heritage Crossing to be a lifestyle hub, not only an economic center but a residential and civics center as well,” explains Clay Stafford who is the developer of Heritage Crossing. His goal is to create a walkable area for families, giving them access to a variety of amenities. “It is going to be beneficial to the city with sales tax, it will be wonderful. The third thing, I think when you are looking at Heritage is what you see in here,” explains Barney Arceneaux who is the mayor of Gonzales.

The city will work with developers to put in a performing arts center that will hold business conferences, concerts, Mardi Gras balls, and much more.

However, a project of this size has its challenges, between traffic and drainage, city leaders and developers say they plan to get it right.

“The traffic has always been a problem, I mean if we took a poll today, I guarantee you, everybody would say it would be traffic, number 1,” adds Arceneaux.

Heritage Crossing sits at the corner of LA 33 and 44, a heavily traveled area in Gonzales. Developers built turning lanes, connector roads, as well as a roundabout to keep traffic flowing in the area.

“So, we have a letter from Shawn Wilson of DOTD, stating that they will build a roundabout at our main entrance hereat St. Anthony,” explains Stafford.

There’s also a plan to build a roadway that will connect to the Our Lady of the Lake Ascension Hospital. In total, there will be three ways to get in and out of the development.

Heritage Crossing will have 15 acres of drainage basins designed to hold a 25-year rain fall.

“Obviously, drainage is very important in Ascension Parish. It was our very first consideration before we even decided to go forward with this project. We made sure we engineered a significant plans that handle the water that comes through here,” says Stafford.

The project is moving fast. There are upscale homes at Heritage Crossing that will be for sale in the next couple of weeks.

