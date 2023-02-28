Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Experts give tips to prepare for daylight saving time

Generic Daylight Saving Time graphic
Generic Daylight Saving Time graphic(Source: Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:06 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts with Ochsner Baton Rouge are providing tips for people to prepare for and adjust to daylight saving time.

Most people will lose an hour of sleep during the seasonal time change on Sunday, March 12.

Without preparation ahead of time, the change could take a day or two for people to adjust.

The below tips were provided by Liz Lejeune, NP, who specializes in pulmonology and sleep medicine at the Ochsner Medical Complex at the Grove:

  • Plan ahead. Starting the week of March 6, try going to bed a little earlier each night or waking up a little earlier. This minimizes the amount of sleep loss and makes the change less drastic.
  • Making up for lost sleep doesn’t work. Sleeping in the day before the time change or taking a nap that day won’t help your body adjust. It’s better to go to bed and wake up on the same schedule every day, including weekends.
  • Avoid alcohol and stimulants. Alcohol might help you fall asleep faster, but it leads to poor sleep quality and could worsen sleep apnea symptoms. Stimulants like caffeine and nicotine increase the time needed for your body to produce the chemicals that make you sleepy.
  • Have a sleep-friendly environment. The bedroom environment triggers your body for sleep. It should be dark, cool, and quiet. Turn off televisions, phones, and laptops, which stimulate your brain and make it more difficult to nod off.

Experts said the time change doesn’t have much of an impact on people who get at least seven to nine hours of sleep each night. However, more than half of all Americans sleep less than seven hours every night.

Seasonal time changes can lead to drowsy driving, and research shows drowsy driving can often become as dangerous as drunk driving. Deadly car accidents in the United States went up by 6% following the start of daylight saving time, according to a 2020 study by the University of Colorado Boulder.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: CAR T cells save Chuck from non-Hodgkin lymphoma
YOUR HEALTH: Which brain games improve memory, video or crosswords?
Baton Rouge General Physician (Source: WAFB)
Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes
YOUR HEALTH: Polio making a comeback?