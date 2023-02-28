Electronic Arts announces changes to BR operations
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Electronic Arts announced changes to the company’s operations in the Baton Rouge area.
A spokesperson with the company released the below statement:
The Electronic Arts studio in Baton Rouge remains open and operational, according to a spokesperson for the company.
The spokesperson added that the impact is to services provided by Electronic Arts’ third-party service provider only and not to employees of Electronic Arts.
WAFB has reached out for additional details about what the changes mean for Baton Rouge.
