Electronic Arts announces changes to BR operations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Electronic Arts announced changes to the company’s operations in the Baton Rouge area.

A spokesperson with the company released the below statement:

“Testing games is an integral part of delivering the best experiences for our players. As part of our ongoing global strategy, we are expanding the distribution of our Apex Legends testing team and ending testing execution that’s been concentrated in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, impacting services provided by our third-party provider. Our global team, inclusive of remote playtesters across the U.S., enables us to increase the hours per week we’re able to test and optimize the game and reflects a commitment to understand and better serve our growing community around the world.”

The Electronic Arts studio in Baton Rouge remains open and operational, according to a spokesperson for the company.

RELATED: EA SPORTS gaming company to locate facility at LSU

The spokesperson added that the impact is to services provided by Electronic Arts’ third-party service provider only and not to employees of Electronic Arts.

WAFB has reached out for additional details about what the changes mean for Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.