Electronic Arts announces changes to BR operations

Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 1:32 PM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Electronic Arts announced changes to the company’s operations in the Baton Rouge area.

A spokesperson with the company released the below statement:

The Electronic Arts studio in Baton Rouge remains open and operational, according to a spokesperson for the company.

The spokesperson added that the impact is to services provided by Electronic Arts’ third-party service provider only and not to employees of Electronic Arts.

WAFB has reached out for additional details about what the changes mean for Baton Rouge.

