CRIME STOPPERS: Detectives asking for help to identify accused armed robbers

Baton Rouge police are trying to identify accused armed robbers of a convenience store on...
Baton Rouge police are trying to identify accused armed robbers of a convenience store on Millerville Road.(Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help to identify several people accused of an armed robbery.

According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the crime happened on the morning of Saturday, Feb. 18.

Authorities said several people entered a Kangaroo Express store on Millerville Road near Marwood Avenue. The accused robbers insinuated they were armed, went behind the counter at the business, and emptied the cash register, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

The accused robbers left the scene before police could arrive, according to authorities.

Anyone with information that may be able to help investigators is being urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

