BRPD: 16-year-old bystander injured in shooting after fight unfolded

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was taken to a hospital following a shooting Monday (Feb. 27) night, according to a spokeswoman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

It happened at 650 North Ardenwood Drive near Florida Street around 7:30 p.m.

BRPD confirmed two groups were involved in a fight. They added one group member shot at the other group. The bullet hit a 16-year-old girl who was not involved in the altercation.

Officials stated the victim appeared to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

