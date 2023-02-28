BRPD: 16-year-old bystander injured in shooting after fight unfolded
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was taken to a hospital following a shooting Monday (Feb. 27) night, according to a spokeswoman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.
It happened at 650 North Ardenwood Drive near Florida Street around 7:30 p.m.
BRPD confirmed two groups were involved in a fight. They added one group member shot at the other group. The bullet hit a 16-year-old girl who was not involved in the altercation.
Officials stated the victim appeared to be in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
