Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD: 16-year-old bystander injured in shooting after fight unfolded

The victim is reported to be in stable condition.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:31 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A teenager was taken to a hospital following a shooting Monday (Feb. 27) night, according to a spokeswoman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

It happened at 650 North Ardenwood Drive near Florida Street around 7:30 p.m.

BRPD confirmed two groups were involved in a fight. They added one group member shot at the other group. The bullet hit a 16-year-old girl who was not involved in the altercation.

Officials stated the victim appeared to be in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

The annual community fundraiser will take place inside the old Sears location at the Mall of...
Attic Trash & Treasure Sale returns this weekend at new location
YOUR HEALTH: CAR T cells save Chuck from non-Hodgkin lymphoma
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, February 28
Spring-like weather continues with strong storms possible later this week
Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid-City
BRG is hosting a job fair, here’s how to sign up