BRG is hosting a job fair, here’s how to sign up

Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid-City
Baton Rouge General Medical Center Mid-City(James Degraauw)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:37 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Feb. 28.

CLICK HERE TO RSVP

The hospital says it is looking to hire cafeteria workers and housekeeping employees.

If interested in applying, you can show up at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to BRG, there will be recruiters and hiring managers on-site.

You’re asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an interview.

The hospital says it is looking to hire cafeteria workers and housekeeping employees.
The hospital says it is looking to hire cafeteria workers and housekeeping employees.(Baton Rouge General)

