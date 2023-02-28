BRG is hosting a job fair, here’s how to sign up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General is hosting a job fair Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The hospital says it is looking to hire cafeteria workers and housekeeping employees.

If interested in applying, you can show up at the Main Library located at 7711 Goodwood Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

According to BRG, there will be recruiters and hiring managers on-site.

You’re asked to bring a resume and be prepared for an interview.

