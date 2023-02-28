BRAC hosts immersive career fair for BR area high school students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Area Chamber hosted a career fair for hundreds of high school students on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The career fair gave more than 600 students the opportunity to explore life after graduation with the help of 40 business vendors.

“Growth is happening exponentially on the high school level. We are seeing the fruits of our labor,” East Baton Rouge School System Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse said.

Back in 2021, 67% of freshmen were on track to graduate on time. In 2023, the EBR School System is at 87%.

Dr. Narcisse credits events like the career fair for the growth.

“They are thinking about what they want to be and what that looks like. It is a different generation. We have to adapt,” Dr. Narcisse said.

Students were exposed to the real world and its opportunities. The career fair offered hands-on experiences and lessons through interactive demonstrations with companies from the capital region and the jobs they offer.

The event opened students’ eyes to life after high school.

“It gave me insight into businesses and organizations,” West Feliciana Parish high schooler Lydia Ladraa said.

It showed them there is a world of possibilities after graduation.

“It persuaded me to go to college,” said Glen Oaks High School student Kyron Clark.

Clark wants to make a difference not only for himself but others as well.

“I want to be a role model and do anything I can to make money,” Clark said.

The opportunities expanded on careers in the medical field, the oilfield, and other industries.

“It offered me so much information. I soaked it up like a sponge,” Ladraa said.

“I’m thankful they talked to us,” Clark continued.

