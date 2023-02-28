Belle River Crab and Artichoke Bisque

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bisques are French in origin, and the name comes from the Bay of Biscay, which is located along the western coast of France. Although many of these soups have shellfish, it is not uncommon to incorporate vegetables, such as mushrooms, squashes, tomatoes, and like this recipe, artichokes.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups canned artichoke hearts, puréed

1 pound lump crabmeat

1 pound claw crabmeat

½ pound butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup diced andouille sausage

1 cup diced mushrooms

1 cup flour

2 quarts of seafood stock

2 ounces sherry

1-pint heavy whipping cream

1 cup sliced green onions

1 cup chopped parsley

Salt and white pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a 2-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add andouille and mushrooms then sauté 3–5 additional minutes, stirring constantly. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a white roux is achieved. Do not brown. Add stock, one ladle at a time, whisking constantly to incorporate. Pour in the sherry and heavy whipping cream. Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add artichoke purée, claw crabmeat, green onions, and parsley. Cook an additional 5 minutes, stirring gently. Gently fold in lump crabmeat and season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Serve hot.

