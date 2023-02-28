Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Belle River Crab and Artichoke Bisque

Bisques are French in origin, and the name comes from the Bay of Biscay, which is located along the western coast of France.
By Chef John Folse
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bisques are French in origin, and the name comes from the Bay of Biscay, which is located along the western coast of France. Although many of these soups have shellfish, it is not uncommon to incorporate vegetables, such as mushrooms, squashes, tomatoes, and like this recipe, artichokes.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 10–12 Servings

Ingredients:

2 cups canned artichoke hearts, puréed

1 pound lump crabmeat

1 pound claw crabmeat

½ pound butter

1 cup diced onions

1 cup diced celery

½ cup diced red bell peppers

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

¼ cup minced garlic

½ cup diced andouille sausage

1 cup diced mushrooms

1 cup flour

2 quarts of seafood stock

2 ounces sherry

1-pint heavy whipping cream

1 cup sliced green onions

1 cup chopped parsley

Salt and white pepper to taste

Granulated garlic to taste

Method:

In a 2-gallon stockpot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add onions, celery, bell peppers, and minced garlic then sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring often. Add andouille and mushrooms then sauté 3–5 additional minutes, stirring constantly. Whisk in flour, stirring constantly until a white roux is achieved. Do not brown. Add stock, one ladle at a time, whisking constantly to incorporate. Pour in the sherry and heavy whipping cream. Bring mixture to a boil then reduce heat and simmer for 10–15 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add artichoke purée, claw crabmeat, green onions, and parsley. Cook an additional 5 minutes, stirring gently. Gently fold in lump crabmeat and season to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic. Serve hot.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Stirrin' It Up: Belle River Crab and Artichoke Bisque (Feb. 28, 2023).
Stirrin' It Up: Coffee-Marinated Tenderloin of Beef (Feb. 23, 2023).
Coffee-Marinated Tenderloin of Beef
Stirrin' It Up: Coffee-Marinated Tenderloin of Beef (Feb. 23, 2023)
Stirrin' It Up: Seafood Fettucine Casserole (Feb. 21, 2023).
Seafood Fettucine Casserole