Attic Trash & Treasure Sale returns this weekend at new location
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those who love to shop for a good bargain, the Attic Trash & Treasure Sale is back.
The annual community fundraiser will take place inside the old Sears location at the Mall of Louisiana March 3-5.
Take a look at the sale hours below:
All proceeds will benefit 5 charities:
- Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
- Capital Area CASA Association
- LA Pediatric Cardiology Foundation
- Redemptorist St. Gerard Elementary School
- The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
