Attic Trash & Treasure Sale returns this weekend at new location

The annual community fundraiser will take place inside the old Sears location at the Mall of Louisiana March 3-5.
By Bria Gremillion and Cali Hubbard
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:08 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For those who love to shop for a good bargain, the Attic Trash & Treasure Sale is back.

The annual community fundraiser will take place inside the old Sears location at the Mall of Louisiana March 3-5.

Take a look at the sale hours below:

All proceeds will benefit 5 charities:

  • Alzheimer’s Services of the Capital Area
  • Capital Area CASA Association
  • LA Pediatric Cardiology Foundation
  • Redemptorist St. Gerard Elementary School
  • The Society of St. Vincent de Paul
