All-clear given after smoke reported in Dutchtown Middle classroom

Smoke generic
Smoke generic(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The all-clear has been given after smoke was reported in a classroom at Dutchtown Middle School in Ascension Parish on the morning of Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The smoke caused students and staff at Dutchtown Middle School to evacuate. However, the issue did not lead to evacuations at Dutchtown Primary.

According to Ascension Parish Schools, students and staff are all safe and have returned to class.

The smoke was caused by a failing mechanical device that has been removed.

School officials thanked firefighters for their quick response.

