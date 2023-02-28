Facebook
1 hurt in shooting off of Government Street

A police presence could be seen around Government Street after a shooting sent one person to a hospital.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

It happened after 9 a.m. on Bellewood Drive off of Government Street.

According to emergency officials, the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A police presence was seen in the area following the shooting.

Bellewood Drive shooting scene
Bellewood Drive shooting scene(wafb)
Bellewood Drive shooting scene
Bellewood Drive shooting scene(wafb)

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

