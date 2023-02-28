1 hurt in shooting off of Government Street
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
It happened after 9 a.m. on Bellewood Drive off of Government Street.
According to emergency officials, the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.
A police presence was seen in the area following the shooting.
WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
