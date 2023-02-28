1 hurt in shooting off of Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

It happened after 9 a.m. on Bellewood Drive off of Government Street.

According to emergency officials, the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

A police presence was seen in the area following the shooting.

According to emergency officials, the victim was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Bellewood Drive shooting scene (wafb)

Bellewood Drive shooting scene (wafb)

WAFB has reached out to law enforcement for more information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.