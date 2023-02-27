Unusually warm weather to continue into the first days of March

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Warm weather continues today, although we may end a streak of 4 straight days of record warmth in Baton Rouge. Today’s highs are forecast to top out in the low 80s, with the record standing at 85 degrees.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 27 (WAFB)

Wind will also be an issue today, with sustained southerly winds of 15-25 mph, and gusts well into the 30s possible. A stray shower or two will be possible with the approach of a weak cold front, but rain chances are posted at less than 20%.

What Cold Front?

A weak cold front moving into the area late Monday will lose its punch, with no significant change in our temperatures expected over the next several days. Slightly drier air may allow for a slightly cooler start on Tuesday, but afternoon highs will quickly rebound to near-record levels. A stray shower or two can’t be completely ruled out, but most stay dry through at least Wednesday.

Late Week Storm Threat

A second, stronger cold front will approach the area by late Thursday. In advance of the front, Thursday will be a windy and warm day, with highs potentially reaching the upper 80s. A few showers and t-storms will be possible by late in the day, but it looks as though best rain chances will hold off until late Thursday night and early Friday morning. Strong storms could be in the mix, with the Storm Prediction Center posting a Level 3/5 (enhanced) risk of severe weather just northwest of Baton Rouge, with a Level 2/5 (slight) risk covering the remainder of our area. Storm development is still a bit uncertain, but if storms do develop, some could be strong to severe.

Finally Cooler by the Weekend

The late week front will finally bring an end to our run of unusually warm weather. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to around 70 degrees on Friday and Saturday, with lows dipping into the 40s on Saturday and Sunday mornings. No rainfall is expected through the weekend.

