Suspect pleads guilty to charges stemming from brutal Costco carjacking of New Orleans realtor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little more than three months after a federal grand jury indicted accused killer and Costco carjacker Tyrese Harris, the teen entered a plea of guilty on Monday (Feb. 27).

Harris is charged in a five-count superseding indictment for conspiracy, carjacking, and weapons violations. Harris changed his to plea to guilty on all five charges Monday.

Harris is accused of the brutal Feb. 1 carjacking of realtor Kelleye Rhein at the Mid City Costco fueling station and the attempted armed robbery of another man’s car from a convenience store gas station on Howard Avenue on Jan. 18.

Rhein was dragged 50 feet by her own vehicle and suffered fractures to her skull, face, and neck as well as bleeding in her brain.

“My client decided to do this on his own,” Harris’ attorney Michael Kennedy said outside of court. “He wanted to accept responsibility for the crimes he’s accused of.”

Harris faces a possible life sentence on one count alone and more than 50 years in prison for the other four counts.

Judge Jay Zainey set a sentencing date of May 30.

Federal authorities say Harris also helped two others steal a Toyota Camry from a man in the 600 block of Washington Avenue in August 2021.

In the failed Howard Avenue carjacking attempt, police said Harris fired shots at the would-be victim before fleeing but dropped a cell phone at the scene that contained evidence police said linked him to the Jan. 3 killing of 12-year-old Derrick Cash.

Harris eventually confessed to killing Cash with a .45-caliber firearm during a recorded interview, according to homicide detectives’ sworn affidavit.

None of the federal charges are linked to Cash’s murder.

Harris is currently being held on a $2.75 million bond set by an Orleans Parish magistrate court judge.

