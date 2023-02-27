Southern holds off Alabama A&M in final game of Andre Dawson Classic

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The Southern baseball team pulled out a win over Alabama A&M in the last game of the Andre Dawson Classic on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Jags (4-3) held on for a 9-7 victory over the Bulldogs (4-4).

Southern reliever Anthony Fidanza (1-0) earned the win and Drew Lasseigne picked up his second save of the season.

The Jags jumped out to a 6-0 lead through four innings but the Bulldogs responded in the top of the fifth by scoring five runs to make it close. Alabama A&M then took the lead in the seventh with a two-run inning but Southern regained the lead for good by scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning.

CLICK HERE for more.

The Jags will have their home opener against McNeese on Wednesday, March 1. The first pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.