SMART LIVING: Simple ways to boost your metabolism

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - There are things a person can do to benefit his or her metabolic health.

According to experts, metabolism is the process of a person’s body changing food into energy.

“When a person either exercises or consumes food their metabolism increases or decreases,” said Steven Burroughs, MS, RDN, LDN, CDN, a nutritionist and metabolic expert at the University of Central Florida.

Research shows there are simple tricks that someone can do daily that may rev up their metabolism.

The first tip is to drink morning coffee. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition reported that caffeine can be used as a central nervous stimulant to kickstart metabolism.

The next tip was to keep drinking water all day long. A small study showed drinking 17 ounces of water increases metabolism by 30 percent an hour.

Also, eat plenty of protein. It takes 20 to 30 percent more energy for a person’s body to digest protein.

“We know that protein in the diet coming from things like chicken, beef, or eggs increases the amount of muscle tissue. If a person meets their protein requirements, they can increase the body’s ability to use food for energy,” said Burroughs.

Another tip is to stand up more. A 2018 study found that standing at work was associated with higher metabolism.

Personal trainers recommend fitting in what they call movement snacks every hour.

Experts say other simple tricks to speed up metabolism can include watching the sunrise to ramp up Vitamin D levels and turning down a thermostat. The colder a person’s body temperature is the higher their metabolism is.

