Saints re-sign defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:32 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are bringing back veteran defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon on a two-year deal, the team announced Monday. Kpassagnon’s deal is worth $6 million with $2.5 million guaranteed, according to Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.
Kpassagnon has been a steady and versatile player in a reserve role along the Saints defensive line. Last season, he finished the season with two sacks. He originally signed with the team as a free agent in 2021.
