Safety concerns along LA 1 continue to be raised

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Thousands of cars travel back and forth daily on LA 1, but it is the concern for pedestrians that is speaking volumes once again.

Iberville Parish District 6 Councilmember Raheem Pierce says something needs to change along the stretch of highway.

Pierce, who is also a volunteer firefighter, says he can recall numerous times he was called out to deadly scenes.

“It is always sad to come out to these scenes. I think that is what pushed me more,” Pierce continued.

Driving from LA 75 on LA 1, there are hundreds of electricity poles and no streetlights.

Hoping to change that in 2020, Pierce sponsored a resolution asking for some safety precautions.

Fast forward three years, still nothing.

“It is a state highway, so I feel like they are responsible. It needs to be lit for cars, as well as walkers and people on bikes,” Pierce explained.

Another thing missing from LA 1 is sidewalks.

He says you are forced to choose between walking in long grass or along the busy highway.

“Not only lights but we need sidewalks. People have to ride on the grass. Sidewalks and lights are needed,” Pierce added.

He says the wanted changes are not just for safety but to make traveling in Iberville Parish more inclusive.

”Not everyone has a car. People walk or they ride bikes. I personally have an uncle in a wheelchair. That is how he gets around. It is personal,” said Pierce.

