Red Cross marks milestone in efforts to install free smoke alarms in homes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The American Red Cross announced on Monday, Feb. 27, that it has reached its goal of installing 2.5 million free smoke alarms across the United States.

Since the Home Fire Campaign began in 2014, the efforts to get smoke alarms in every home resulted in at least 1,500 lives being saved.

In Louisiana, more than 42,000 free smoke alarms have been installed and 27 lives have been saved. There have been 7,500 smoke alarms installed in homes in the Baton Rouge area.

“We are proud of our incredible work with community partners to help save lives by providing free smoke alarms throughout Louisiana as part of the national Home Fire Campaign,” said Shawn Schulze, CEO of Louisiana Red Cross. “This amazing effort has been made possible by every volunteer, donor, and supporter who teamed up to care for vulnerable families in our communities.”

The ongoing efforts to save lives continue. The Red Cross said an installation event is planned for Saturday, March 18, in Baton Rouge. Click here for details about requesting a free smoke alarm or registering as a volunteer.

In Louisiana, the Red Cross responds to more than four house fires every day on average. The organization often has to assist victims with emergency housing, food, and clothing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.