Power outage reported near LSU

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 8:10 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported near LSU’s campus on Monday, Feb. 27.

According to Entergy Louisiana’s outage map, nearly 3,500 customers reportedly do not have electricity in the area between Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road.

A spokesman for the company said the outage resulted from a dump truck pulling down utility equipment that included Entergy power lines.

A power outage was reported near LSU’s campus on Monday, Feb. 27.(Entergy Louisiana)

Crews are working to safely restore power to as many customers as soon as possible. Entergy said an estimated restoration time will be provided once workers can make that determination.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

