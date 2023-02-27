Power outage reported near LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A power outage was reported near LSU’s campus on Monday, Feb. 27.

According to Entergy Louisiana’s outage map, nearly 3,500 customers reportedly do not have electricity in the area between Burbank Drive and Nicholson Drive near Ben Hur Road.

A spokesman for the company said the outage resulted from a dump truck pulling down utility equipment that included Entergy power lines.

Crews are working to safely restore power to as many customers as soon as possible. Entergy said an estimated restoration time will be provided once workers can make that determination.

