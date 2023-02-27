Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highland Road Sunday evening, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a pedestrian-involved crash on the evening of Sunday, February 26.

Officials said the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Highland and Garfield Street.

EMS confirmed one person has been transported to a hospital. The condition of that person is unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing story. Check back for more details.

