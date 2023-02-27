No. 15 LSU rebounds from loss to beat UL-Lafayette in Game 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 15 LSU softball team rebounded from its loss to UL-Lafayette on Saturday to beat the Ragin’ Cajuns on Sunday, Feb. 26.

The Tigers (15-1) came away with a 4-1 win over the Cajuns (9-6).

Ali Kilponen (4-0) earned the win. She allowed five hits and struck out four. She walked two batters.

Taylor Pleasants hit a two-run home run. Maci Bergeron was 1-for-3 with two RBI.

LSU will hit the road again, this time traveling to Fullerton, Calif. for the Judi Garman Classic, which starts on Friday, March 3.

