No. 1 LSU makes final preps for Texas
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team is staying in Texas for a couple of extra days after playing in the Round Rock Classic and will face the Longhorns on Tuesday, Feb. 28.
The Tigers (6-1) will battle the Longhorns (3-4) at UFCU Disch-Falk Field with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The game can be watched on the Longhorn Network.
