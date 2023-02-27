Facebook
Motorcyclist killed after rear-ending 18-wheeler on I-12 in Tangipahoa Parish

A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish,...
A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish, officials report.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 39-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler in Tangipahoa Parish, officials report.

The crash happened on Sun., Feb. 26 on I-12 near Hwy. 445 shortly after 3 p.m.

Joseph Boggs Jr. was killed in the crash, according to Louisiana State Police.

LSP says Boggs was driving a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle in the westbound right lane when he rear-ended a 2021 Volvo 18-wheeler.

After the impact, Boggs went off the roadway.

He was transported to a hospital with severe injuries and later died.

A passenger on Boggs’ motorcycle was also seriously injured. Their condition is unknown at this time.

LSP says they were both wearing proper helmets.

The driver of the Volvo was wearing a seatbelt and was uninjured.

Speed is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

