More people interested in teaching, leaders hopeful going into career fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Teach225 is hosting a citywide Teacher Career Fair Tuesday, Feb. 28.

It’s happening from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Louisiana Association of Business & Industry or LABI. The address is 500 Main St. Baton Rouge.

Jasmine Simmons with Teach225 said there are more than 300 teaching vacancies and there is a desperate need for more teachers. They’re staying hopeful as most of the people who have signed up for the event are changing their careers to teaching.

The event is free and open to anyone interested in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. Organizers said there will be representatives from charter, private, and traditional public schools.

You’ll also find Baton Rouge Ochsner Discovery, a new school coming to S. Harrells Ferry Rd. in August of 2023.

There will be certification programs and schools of education for those job seekers interested in learning more about what it takes to become a teacher.

Bring your resume and an open mind and sign up now at Teach225.com.

