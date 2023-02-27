Missing girl last seen in Addis, deputies say

ADDIS, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing girl.

Deputies say Lacy Webre was last seen on the night of Thursday, Feb. 23 in Addis.

She is described as having brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Lacy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Addis Police Department, dial 911 or call 225-382-5200.

