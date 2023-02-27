Facebook
Members celebrate grand opening of the X-Factor Sports Performance training facility

Members of the X-Factor Sports Performance facility celebrated its grand opening on Sunday.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the X-Factor Sports Performance facility celebrated its grand opening on Sunday, Feb 26.

The new building is a training ground for young athletes to excel in the sports industry. The X-Factor began operations back in November of 2022.

“It’s rare you find gyms like this in Baton Rouge. Especially when it comes to gyms like this. A lot of gyms go toward pro-collegiate guys. We also welcome them, but we also want to make sure we’re telling everybody for the community of Baton Rouge we put the youth first,” said Co-owner of X-Factor Sports Performance facility, Coach Dre Guerin.

The X-factor Sports Performance Facility features various sports fields and rehabilitation options.

Owners say the goal is to build athletic confidence and performance for everyone who walks in the door, starting at seven years old.

