Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Mardi Gras throw collection held at The Arc

The Arc
The Arc(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 9:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members from the Arc of East Ascension collect Mardi Gras beads and throw them to sell back to their community.

Mardi Gras parades have come to a close, but there is one more parade in town.

“On March 4th, they are going to be doing an after Mardi Gras Parade, so people can stop by The Arc of East Ascension and drop off all of their Mardi Gras beads and throws that they no longer need,” explains Sharon Morris who is the events coordinator for The Arc of East Ascension.

The Arc of East Ascension members are doing their annual Mardi Gras Bead drive, instead of throwing the beads in the trash, Arc members like Michael Allen will clean them up and sell them back to the public.

“It’s a very good place, you know. I love the center, I love all of the people, I enjoy my time here at The Arc,” says Allen.

The Arc gives people like Allen a chance to give back to their community. When Allen is not refurbishing old beads, he is usually cleaning at the library or at The Arc, making friends along the way.

“I love it, I love working at the program. You know because it’s like a very good place and a very good job to where I can make money,” adds Allen.

Jobs like packaging beads to put up for sale keep The Arc of East Ascension running, giving Allen a purpose and a place to call home.

“At the end of the day, it helps them to realize what they do is important. We always want them to be in the community helping and serving,” adds Morris.

Starting Monday 27th February 2023, The Arc of East Ascension will have their Mardi Gras bins out for you to drop off your throw. If you can’t make it during the week, they will have a bead drop-off parade on Saturday, March 4th from 10- 2 p.m.

Address to the Arc: 1122 E Ascension Complex Blvd, Gonzales, LA 70737

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST
Another day, another record
Police Lights
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Highland Road Sunday evening, officials say
Nathan Millard
REPORT: BRPD searching for missing Ga. man last seen in downtown BR on a business trip
Nykobia Keller
Teen killed in shooting on I-110, police say