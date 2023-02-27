Mardi Gras throw collection held at The Arc

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members from the Arc of East Ascension collect Mardi Gras beads and throw them to sell back to their community.

Mardi Gras parades have come to a close, but there is one more parade in town.

“On March 4th, they are going to be doing an after Mardi Gras Parade, so people can stop by The Arc of East Ascension and drop off all of their Mardi Gras beads and throws that they no longer need,” explains Sharon Morris who is the events coordinator for The Arc of East Ascension.

The Arc of East Ascension members are doing their annual Mardi Gras Bead drive, instead of throwing the beads in the trash, Arc members like Michael Allen will clean them up and sell them back to the public.

“It’s a very good place, you know. I love the center, I love all of the people, I enjoy my time here at The Arc,” says Allen.

The Arc gives people like Allen a chance to give back to their community. When Allen is not refurbishing old beads, he is usually cleaning at the library or at The Arc, making friends along the way.

“I love it, I love working at the program. You know because it’s like a very good place and a very good job to where I can make money,” adds Allen.

Jobs like packaging beads to put up for sale keep The Arc of East Ascension running, giving Allen a purpose and a place to call home.

“At the end of the day, it helps them to realize what they do is important. We always want them to be in the community helping and serving,” adds Morris.

Starting Monday 27th February 2023, The Arc of East Ascension will have their Mardi Gras bins out for you to drop off your throw. If you can’t make it during the week, they will have a bead drop-off parade on Saturday, March 4th from 10- 2 p.m.

Address to the Arc: 1122 E Ascension Complex Blvd, Gonzales, LA 70737

