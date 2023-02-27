LSU’s Angel Reese named SEC Player of the Week for 7th time this season
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU forward Angel Reese has once again been named the SEC Player of the Week, conference officials announced on Monday, Feb. 27.
It is the second week in a row and conference-record seventh time this season she has earned the honor. Reese was named SEC co-player of the week with South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston.
RELATED STORIES:
- No. 5 LSU handles Miss. St. in regular season finale
- Reese, Morris lead the way as No. 5 LSU takes down Vandy
She recorded her 26th and 27th double-doubles of the season this week against Vanderbilt and Mississippi State. She scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds against the Commodores and put up 23 points while snatching 26 rebounds against the Bulldogs.
CLICK HERE for more.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.