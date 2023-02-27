Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU remains No. 1 after winning Round Rock Classic

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers remain No. 1 in all of the major college baseball polls released on Monday, Feb. 27.

LSU (6-1) lost one game over the weekend to Iowa in their second game of the Round Rock Classic and went 3-1 win for the week with victories over Southern, Kansas State, and Sam Houston.

The Tigers bounced back on Sunday, Feb. 27 with 14 runs on 23 hits. The most hits since May 2014 when the Tigers collected 23 hits against Northwestern State.

Centerfielder Dylan Crews was on fire for the week going 10-for-14 at the plate with three doubles, seven RBI, and nine runs scored. He was also named the MVP of the Round Rock Classic.

RELATED STORIES:

So far this season, Crews is hitting .565 with three doubles, one homer, nine RBI, and 13 runs.

No. 1 LSU will head to Austin to take on Texas on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

Click here for the full rankings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

LSU centerfielder Dylan Crews (3)
LSU’s Dylan Crews named SEC Co-Player of the Week
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU Lady Tigers move up in latest AP Top 25 poll
Jordin Westbrook, Assistant Director for LSU Women's Basketball
JACQUES TALK: Jordin Westbrook
Southern holds off Alabama A&M in final game of Andre Dawson Classic