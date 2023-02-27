LSU Lady Tigers move up in latest AP Top 25 poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released on Monday, Feb. 27.

The Lady Tigers jumped from the No. 5 spot to No. 4 after scoring a 74-59 victory over Mississippi State and also taking down Vanderbilt 82-63.

Below is the complete list of the rankings released on Monday, Feb. 27:

South Carolina Indiana Utah LSU Maryland Stanford Iowa Virginia Tech UConn Notre Dame Villanova Texas Duke Ohio State Gonzaga Oklahoma Michigan North Carolina UCLA Colorado Arizona UNLV Iowa State Middle Tennessee South Florida

The LSU Lady Tigers will play in the SEC Tournament in Greenville, South Carolina on Friday, March 3.

