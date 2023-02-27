LSU invites fans to sendoff for women’s basketball team heading to SEC Tourney

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU said there will be a sendoff for the LSU women’s basketball team, as the Tigers head to the SEC Tournament.

The event will be held on Wednesday, March 1, at 12:45 p.m. Officials said fans can park in lot 404.

The Tigers are the No. 2 seed in the tournament, which is happening in Greenville, S.C.

They will play on Friday, March 3, against the winner of the Auburn-Georgia game.

