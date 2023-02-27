Facebook
LSU gymnastics moves up to No.6 in latest rankings

LSU head coach Jay Clark
LSU head coach Jay Clark
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU gymnastics has moved up to No. 6 in the latest Road to National rankings after scoring a season-high road score of 197.975 against Alabama.

The Tigers (4-5, 4-3 SEC) captured their first road win of the season as they defeated the Tide on Friday, Feb. 24.

The Tigers own an NQS of 197.575 in the week eight rankings and continue to climb the top-10 for the sixth consecutive week. LSU’s six scores are 198.100, 197.700 and 197.450 from home meets and 197.975, 197.500 and 197.250 away from the PMAC.

LSU also climbed the event rankings to place in the top 10 in all four events for the first time this season. LSU ranks second on vault, fourth on floor, seventh on bars, and tenth on beam.

Haleigh Bryant ranked amongst the top-10 gymnasts in the nation for the sixth consecutive week at No. 4. The junior is tied at the top on vault and ranks in the top-25 on bars, beam, and floor.

The Tigers take on No. 7 California, No. 23 Washington, and George Washington in a quad-meet inside the Raising Cane’s River Center on Friday, March 3, at 6 p.m.

