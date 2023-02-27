Lawmaker aims to update La. workplace discrimination laws

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one lawmaker is hoping to update Louisiana’s workplace discrimination laws.

The federal government has already classified gender and sexual orientation as a protected class when it comes to workplace discrimination. However, state governments are not obligated to follow Washington’s example. State Rep. Delisha Boyd, a Democrat from New Orleans, said Louisiana should.

“I’m placing this bill, and I did last session as well to include sexual orientations and gender identity as a protected class here in Louisiana,” said Rep. Boyd.

The Democratic lawmaker tried to get the measure passed last session. However, the bill failed. That’s even though an amendment was added that would have made exceptions for employers who hold certain religious beliefs, meaning they would not have to abide by the law.

Rep. Boyd said she now intends to take off the amendment and try to run the measure through again as it was originally written.

“That would mean that if it’s a religious belief that they could then have their own rules. And I simply believe that religious beliefs have no business in politics,” Rep. Boyd added.

Rep. Boyd said she knows her bill likely stands an uphill battle should she take the amendment out. However, one attorney says he sees the proposed law as common sense.

“I think it needs to be addressed by the legislature,” said attorney Franz Borghardt. “Now what the legislature does with it remains to be seen. Just because we have a bill doesn’t mean that we’re going to have a law.”

Borghardt said although the way the bill was written makes sense, he can see why someone would want to include an exemption for religious employers.

“I mean, you know, if you’re a Catholic employer and hire somebody, hiring someone who is a different religion may not make sense to you. So that may not be discrimination. But remember. It’s 2023. The federal law has been established. We probably should have state law that is aligned with that. There’s no reason it shouldn’t be adopted. But the legislature does strange things sometimes. So it’ll be curious and interesting to see what happens,” Borghardt explained.

Lawmakers will begin hashing out their differences once the regular session begins in April.

