Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Lawmaker aims to update La. workplace discrimination laws

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least one lawmaker is hoping to update Louisiana’s workplace discrimination laws.

The federal government has already classified gender and sexual orientation as a protected class when it comes to workplace discrimination. However, state governments are not obligated to follow Washington’s example. State Rep. Delisha Boyd, a Democrat from New Orleans, said Louisiana should.

“I’m placing this bill, and I did last session as well to include sexual orientations and gender identity as a protected class here in Louisiana,” said Rep. Boyd.

The Democratic lawmaker tried to get the measure passed last session. However, the bill failed. That’s even though an amendment was added that would have made exceptions for employers who hold certain religious beliefs, meaning they would not have to abide by the law.

Rep. Boyd said she now intends to take off the amendment and try to run the measure through again as it was originally written.

“That would mean that if it’s a religious belief that they could then have their own rules. And I simply believe that religious beliefs have no business in politics,” Rep. Boyd added.

Rep. Boyd said she knows her bill likely stands an uphill battle should she take the amendment out. However, one attorney says he sees the proposed law as common sense.

“I think it needs to be addressed by the legislature,” said attorney Franz Borghardt. “Now what the legislature does with it remains to be seen. Just because we have a bill doesn’t mean that we’re going to have a law.”

Borghardt said although the way the bill was written makes sense, he can see why someone would want to include an exemption for religious employers.

“I mean, you know, if you’re a Catholic employer and hire somebody, hiring someone who is a different religion may not make sense to you. So that may not be discrimination. But remember. It’s 2023. The federal law has been established. We probably should have state law that is aligned with that. There’s no reason it shouldn’t be adopted. But the legislature does strange things sometimes. So it’ll be curious and interesting to see what happens,” Borghardt explained.

Lawmakers will begin hashing out their differences once the regular session begins in April.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Elite Training Academy has collapsed
I-TEAM: Training facility passed prior inspections before collapse
Montrey Paige Sr.
Judge sentences man to 90 years in prison for drug-related crimes
East Baton Rouge Parish creates stormwater advisory committee
Denham Springs City Council members will discuss a proposed change to the city’s fireworks...
Could fireworks be allowed in Denham Springs? Council to discuss at meeting