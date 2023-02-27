Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

La. litter prevention campaign enters 2nd phase

File photo of litter on a street in Louisiana
File photo of litter on a street in Louisiana(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has launched the second phase of a campaign designed to prevent littering in the state.

The campaign is known as “Let Louisiana Shine” and was initially launched in 2022.

“The first phase of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful campaign communicated that our state has a serious litter problem and is hurting our quality of life,” said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This next phase encourages action and ways to prevent litter. I challenge the people of Louisiana to make changes in their daily lives to stop litter. Only when we change our mindsets and behaviors will there be a cleaner Louisiana.”

The campaign released the below tips for people to prevent litter:

  • Bag your trash, tie the bag tight, and cover your bin to prevent trash from entering the environment and harming wildlife.
  • Keep a bag in your vehicle for garbage and dispose of your trash properly.
  • Check the bed of your truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.
  • When transporting large items, secure your load with tarps, nets, or tie-downs.
  • Whether you are hiking or boating, keep a bag with you for your trash.

For more information about the campaign, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

LSU Campus
LSU experiencing internet access issues
State provides thriving readers with free books through collaboration with Scholastic
Lacy Webre
Missing girl last seen in Addis found safe, deputies say
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, February 27
Staying warm, but a break from the record heat