La. litter prevention campaign enters 2nd phase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana has launched the second phase of a campaign designed to prevent littering in the state.

The campaign is known as “Let Louisiana Shine” and was initially launched in 2022.

“The first phase of the Keep Louisiana Beautiful campaign communicated that our state has a serious litter problem and is hurting our quality of life,” said Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “This next phase encourages action and ways to prevent litter. I challenge the people of Louisiana to make changes in their daily lives to stop litter. Only when we change our mindsets and behaviors will there be a cleaner Louisiana.”

The campaign released the below tips for people to prevent litter:

Bag your trash, tie the bag tight, and cover your bin to prevent trash from entering the environment and harming wildlife.

Keep a bag in your vehicle for garbage and dispose of your trash properly.

Check the bed of your truck to ensure it is free of trash and debris that could fly out and become litter.

When transporting large items, secure your load with tarps, nets, or tie-downs.

Whether you are hiking or boating, keep a bag with you for your trash.

