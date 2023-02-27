Facebook
JACQUES TALK: Jordin Westbrook

Jordin Westbrook is in her second season on staff with the LSU Women’s Basketball team. She serves as Assistant Director for LSU Women’s Basketball.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Westbrook’s experience with Coach Kim Mulkey dates back to her time as a student at Baylor where she earned two degrees; her Bachelor’s in Fine Arts and a Master’s of Education in Sports Management. While she was going to school, Westbrook served as a team manager for the Baylor Women’s Basketball program from 2009-2013.

