Georgia family speaks out after father goes missing in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking the public for help locating a missing man.

Amber Millard says her husband, Nathan, is her best friend. When Nathan left for a business trip Wednesday, 22 February 2023, she never imagined he would soon be reported missing.

“He called me, he said you know that they were going to go to a college basketball game, very just brief,” describes Amber, which ended up being one of the last messages they shared before he went missing.

Millard says Nathan was working with a client on a property in Baton Rouge. The two went to an LSU basketball game, and afterward, they went to a bar downtown, Happy’s.

The client told Millard and police that Nathan left the bar around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, to head back to his hotel room at the Courtyard Marriott, just a block away.

“Well, I never heard from him. I woke up and I knew immediately, waking up during the night, and at least I would have a text. I know that. I was kind of like ‘huh,’” recalls Millard.

Nathan was supposed to meet with his client for a meeting at the property site the next morning, but Nathan never showed up.

His client went back to the Courtyard Marriott and asked the managers to check Nathan’s room. Nathan’s belongings were still there, and the bed was still perfectly made.

“As time was ticking on, I started to reach out around 10 o’clock, and the phone was ringing. So, it was ringing and ringing and ringing. I started text messages, you know between calling, text message, calling…nothing,” says Millard.

The client and a hotel manager found Nathan’s phone a few blocks away from the hotel, and that’s when they got in touch with Millard and filed a missing person report.

“And that’s just my biggest fear, locating his body,” adds Millard.

Since last week, Millard says police have been looking at surveillance video and Nathan’s debit card purchases. Millard says Nathan’s card was used twice Thursday morning, 23 February 2023, on Florida Street and at the Greyhound Bus Station.

“My understanding is that they have tried to get camera footage over and over. There is only one that has been returned back to them, and it shows a black male using Nathan’s debit card,” explains Millard.

Nathan and Amber Millard have been married for 9 years. They share a 7-year-old daughter, and he is a stepfather of two teenage boys, along with two other sons from a previous marriage. Millard says it’s been extremely hard for all of them,

“My daughter, of course, I mean she is just our daughter, she is innocent, innocent. She knows daddy is lost, that she just doesn’t understand. So, we are just trying to keep it very simple for her,” says Millard.

The investigation is still ongoing, if you know anything that can help the police, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.

