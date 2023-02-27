Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Education As A Civil Right event aims to help improve area schools

(ZUMA / MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An event focused on improving educational experiences for students in Baton Rouge schools and surrounding areas will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students will host the 4th annual Education As A Civil Right event, which will feature a day of programming with sessions led by local and national experts.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER

Those experts plan to share perspectives on how cities can better deliver on the promise of education.

It will take place in downtown Baton Rouge at the Capitol Park Museum.

The community conversation will begin with a morning of panel discussions and speakers, then a bus tour of the historically significant Old South Baton Rouge.

The day will end with an evening cocktail reception.

Lisa D. Delpit will serve as the keynote speaker.

Delpit is an award-winning author, educator, and researcher who has dedicated her career to addressing the achievement gap in education. She is a recently retired Felton G. Clark Distinguished Professor of Education at Southern University, a Harvard University graduate, and has served as a faculty member at Georgia State University and Florida International University. The Baton Rouge native has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Harvard Graduate School Alumni Award, and was named a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow.

In her keynote address, Delpit will present her work of dismantling the institutional and societal barriers that prevent students — especially students of color — from having access to high-quality education. Additional sessions will include a panel covering the unique role of schools on communities of color.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Sheriff Brett Stassi, narcotic agents with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office...
Guard caught allegedly trying to smuggle drugs into prison
A possible suspect or motives is unknown at this time.
Car riddled with bullets at Siegen Ln. Waffle House, 2 killed identified
LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers (8)
LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans; prosecutors refuse to charge with condition
Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly...
Man identified in deadly Greenwell Springs Road shooting

Latest News

Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander
Ascension Public Schools begins search for next superintendent
FILE - Teacher
Become a substitute teacher in West Baton Rouge Parish
It’s no secret that students in Louisiana and East Baton Rouge Parish have struggled with...
EBR Literacy Blueprint showing positive results
(Source: WAFB)
Ascension Public Schools to hold public meetings addressing funding renewals on ballot