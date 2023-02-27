Education As A Civil Right event aims to help improve area schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An event focused on improving educational experiences for students in Baton Rouge schools and surrounding areas will take place Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The Baton Rouge Alliance for Students will host the 4th annual Education As A Civil Right event, which will feature a day of programming with sessions led by local and national experts.

Those experts plan to share perspectives on how cities can better deliver on the promise of education.

It will take place in downtown Baton Rouge at the Capitol Park Museum.

The community conversation will begin with a morning of panel discussions and speakers, then a bus tour of the historically significant Old South Baton Rouge.

The day will end with an evening cocktail reception.

Lisa D. Delpit will serve as the keynote speaker.

Delpit is an award-winning author, educator, and researcher who has dedicated her career to addressing the achievement gap in education. She is a recently retired Felton G. Clark Distinguished Professor of Education at Southern University, a Harvard University graduate, and has served as a faculty member at Georgia State University and Florida International University. The Baton Rouge native has been recognized with numerous awards, including the Harvard Graduate School Alumni Award, and was named a MacArthur “Genius” Fellow.

In her keynote address, Delpit will present her work of dismantling the institutional and societal barriers that prevent students — especially students of color — from having access to high-quality education. Additional sessions will include a panel covering the unique role of schools on communities of color.

