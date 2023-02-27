East Baton Rouge Parish creates stormwater advisory committee

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Monday, Feb. 27, the creation of a stormwater advisory committee.

The goal of the new committee will be to recommend future actions related to ongoing stormwater issues in EBR.

RELATED: Broome says she will create new Stormwater Advisory Committee at State of the City address

“The stormwater advisory committee is composed of community members, leaders, and stakeholders that will provide recommendations for a clear course of action with the stormwater utility,” said Mayor Broome. “The committee will advise and make recommendations on the East Baton Rouge stormwater management priorities and policies. This includes recommendations on immediate financial requirements, long-term funding and public education.”

The formation of the committee also comes months after a botched proposal for a stormwater utility fee. The controversial fee was removed from the EBR Metro Council’s agenda amid a miscommunication regarding a non-disclosure agreement tied to the plan.

RELATED: Broome asks Metro Council to scrap stormwater fee proposal amid NDA mishandling; public meetings canceled

Mayor Broome said the first public meeting for the committee is set for Thursday, March 23. The committee will need to make its final recommendations by Saturday, July 15.

The below people were selected to serve as committee members:

Laurie Adams – EBR Metro Council

Rowdy Gaudet – EBR Metro Council

Dwight Hudson – EBR Metro Council

Reverend S. C. Dixon – Faith-based community

Adam Knapp – Baton Rouge Area Chamber

Corey Wilson – BREC

Jeff Kuehny – Louisiana Stormwater Coalition

Larry Bankston – Growth Coalition

Karen Zito – Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge

Ed Lagucki – Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations

TBA – LSU

Ken Dawson – Southern University

Corlin LeBlanc – Baton Rouge Community College

Monique Scott-Spalding – East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Gregory Bowser – Louisiana Chemical Association

Tim Hardy – At large community member appointed by mayor

TBA – At large community member appointed by EBR Metro Council

Richard Speer – Non-voting committee chair

Black & Veatch – Non-voting committee facilitator

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.