East Baton Rouge Parish creates stormwater advisory committee

By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced on Monday, Feb. 27, the creation of a stormwater advisory committee.

The goal of the new committee will be to recommend future actions related to ongoing stormwater issues in EBR.

“The stormwater advisory committee is composed of community members, leaders, and stakeholders that will provide recommendations for a clear course of action with the stormwater utility,” said Mayor Broome. “The committee will advise and make recommendations on the East Baton Rouge stormwater management priorities and policies. This includes recommendations on immediate financial requirements, long-term funding and public education.”

The formation of the committee also comes months after a botched proposal for a stormwater utility fee. The controversial fee was removed from the EBR Metro Council’s agenda amid a miscommunication regarding a non-disclosure agreement tied to the plan.

Mayor Broome said the first public meeting for the committee is set for Thursday, March 23. The committee will need to make its final recommendations by Saturday, July 15.

The below people were selected to serve as committee members:

  • Laurie Adams – EBR Metro Council
  • Rowdy Gaudet – EBR Metro Council
  • Dwight Hudson – EBR Metro Council
  • Reverend S. C. Dixon – Faith-based community
  • Adam Knapp – Baton Rouge Area Chamber
  • Corey Wilson – BREC
  • Jeff Kuehny – Louisiana Stormwater Coalition
  • Larry Bankston – Growth Coalition
  • Karen Zito – Home Builders Association of Greater Baton Rouge
  • Ed Lagucki – Federation of Greater Baton Rouge Civic Associations
  • TBA – LSU
  • Ken Dawson – Southern University
  • Corlin LeBlanc – Baton Rouge Community College
  • Monique Scott-Spalding – East Baton Rouge Parish School System
  • Gregory Bowser – Louisiana Chemical Association
  • Tim Hardy – At large community member appointed by mayor
  • TBA – At large community member appointed by EBR Metro Council
  • Richard Speer – Non-voting committee chair
  • Black & Veatch – Non-voting committee facilitator

