CRIME STOPPERS: Business burglar’s identity sought by police

The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who investigators believe is...

By WAFB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who investigators believe is connected to a recent business burglary, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the burglary happened at a business on Scenic Highway near Cormorant Street during the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 24.


The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who investigators believe is connected to a recent business burglary, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.(Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information about who the person in the photo is should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppers225.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

