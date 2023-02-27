CRIME STOPPERS: Business burglar’s identity sought by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is trying to identify a person who investigators believe is connected to a recent business burglary, according to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

Officials said the burglary happened at a business on Scenic Highway near Cormorant Street during the early morning hours of Friday, Feb. 24.

Anyone with information about who the person in the photo is should contact Crime Stoppers by calling 344-STOP (344-7867), downloading the P3 Tips App, or visiting crimestoppers225.com. You will remain completely anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

